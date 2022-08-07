DURHAM, Kan. (KSNW) – It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state. About 8,000 are bit by rattlesnakes each year, it is a rare experience, but one Durham woman recently was bit by one.

Breah Ungaro, 28, is a vet tech who loves animals, especially her horses.

On July 23rd, she and her husband Cole got home late after a wedding.

Breah quickly put on her slippers and they headed out to feed their horses.

“When she stepped down to step between the fence so that she could put it in the horse trough, she said something stung me,” said Breah’s Mom, Cindy Cordell.

A massasauga rattlesnake had bit Breah about three times in the leg.

Her husband rushed her to the Hillsboro ER and called her parents, Scott and Cindy Cordell.

“Your first thought is, oh my goodness, they are poisonous. Now what,” said Cindy.

Hillsboro did not have antivenom because most small hospitals do not carry it due to the cost and shelf life, so Breah was rushed to Wichita.

She had five antivenom treatments to stop the venom from spreading up her leg.

“Because it kept swelling, that’s how come they ended up doing the fasciotomy,” said Cindy.

Breah’s leg now has a large scar with many stitches.

She is out of the hospital and slowly recovering.

“When people talk to us now, they say how is your daughter? Second question, I didn’t even know there were rattlesnakes here. So it was a little surreal for us,” said Breah’s Dad, Scott Cordell.

Breah’s parents said they have learned a lot about rattlesnake safety and bites.

To prevent being bit, they said to wear boots and watch where you step.

If you do get bit, Cindy said treating it is not like what you see in the old western movies.

If you are bit, you should go to the hospital for an anti-venom treatment.

After this experience, both Scott and Cindy said they always will cherish their time with their daughter and family.

“Little things like this can happen, and it could have been a different outcome, thank the lord it wasn’t,” said Cindy.

The community has come together and raised over $8,000 for Breah as she recovers.

She is hoping to recover quickly to get back to riding her horses and working.

You can learn more about Breah’s story here.