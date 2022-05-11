PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A washed-out road was a factor in a deadly crash on a rural road six miles east of Phillipsburg.

It happened on East Santa Fe Road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol part of the road is closed due to a washout.

Troopers say a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 74-year-old George P. Korobka of Hays, was heading west on Santa Fe Road. The pickup began to skid due to the washout.

Korobka’s pickup struck the west bank and came to rest in the washout. Troopers say he died at the scene.