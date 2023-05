HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman took this amazing video of blowing dust near Hays in Ellis County on Tuesday.

As severe weather moved through the area, the wind kicked up dust causing visibility to fall.

Severe weather is predicted through Tuesday afternoon, bringing hail, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes, according to KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team.

