WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.

The dust can be seen from KSN’s SkyView camera in Colby. Click the player above to watch. A KSN viewer also sent this video of dust on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas.

If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe: