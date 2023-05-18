To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Roller coaster fans can get a front-row seat on Worlds of Fun’s new Zambezi Zinger.

The Kansas City amusement park released a new video of the roller coaster. It shows the ride as if the viewer is sitting in the front seat.

The Zambezi Zinger is a hybrid steel-wood roller coaster designed by Great Coasters International. The coaster will take guests on a wild ride through the trees and terrain of the park.

You can see just how wild the ride will be by watching Worlds of Fun’s video below.

The roller coaster is scheduled to open to the public next Friday.

Before the public gets the chance to ride the coaster, 32 winners of a fundraiser benefiting the Big Slick will ride the Zambezi Zinger on Thursday.

Later that day, the park will offer season pass holders an exclusive preview of the ride from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Zambezi Zinger was one of the original rides when Worlds of Fun opened in 1973.