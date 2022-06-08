OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A traffic camera in Overland Park captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning impacts traffic lights and rain begins to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, indicating the storm’s power.

The National Weather Service is still investigating and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

The damage was spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.