Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday.

The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis Best Grading LLC to come in and take it down before carting it away for scrap.

“It just wasn’t cost-effective to even try to get it back in service,” Slobodnik said. “We had to do extensive maintenance on it or get rid of it so we chose to get rid of it.”

Taking the tower down was an expensive undertaking for the City of Alma according to Slobodnik. So, the decision was made to sell the tower off for scrap to help mitigate the costs.