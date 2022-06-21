ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A water main break has forced Arkansas City Middle School to close on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from USD 470, there will be no free meals offered at the middle school, and summer school classes will be moved to Arkansas City High School.

This includes the middle school’s morning MindCraft classes as well as the afternoon Band and Skill Gap classes.

The schedule will remain the same, and students will be able to receive free meals at the high school. All other summer school sites will remain open, according to USD 470.