Water bubbles up from a leak at Grant and Lakin in Great Bend on March 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy City of Great Bend)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Utility crews are working to fix a water main break at a Great Bend intersection Friday.

The City of Great Bend says the break is at Grant and Lakin. People living in the area can expect water service outages until the break is fixed.

Water bubbles up from a leak at Grant and Lakin in Great Bend on March 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy City of Great Bend) Water bubbles up from a leak at Grant and Lakin in Great Bend on March 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy City of Great Bend)

In the meantime, the streets surrounding the intersection are closed. In a news release, the City apologized for the inconvenience and asked water customers and drivers for patience.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Great Bend Public Works at 620-793-4150.