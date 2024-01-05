MAYFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted a Boil Water Advisory that was in effect for Mayfield in Sumner County.

The order was originally issued for Wellington and then expanded to include Mayfield and Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3. Wellington was removed from the advisory Wednesday after lab tests showed the water was safe.

The advisory was issued on Dec. 30 after equipment failure caused turbidity in the water distribution system. High turbidity increases the risk of contamination by bacteria and parasites.

While the order is no longer in effect for Wellington and Mayfield, it remains in effect for Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3. If you have questions about the water, you can contact the water system at 620-434-5440 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

You also find more information on the KDHE website.