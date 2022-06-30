DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, Dodge City announced that the water watch place on June 17 will be lifted Friday, July 1.

The watch was issued due to the recent heat and drought. Under these conditions, water usage for the city was over 10.75 million gallons of water per day, and the water storage for two of the three water towers fell below 75% of storage capacity. The City said that the water watch would be terminated when the triggering events ceased to exist.

A water watch may be declared if one or more of the following occurs:

The city’s water storage falls below 75% and does not recover within 12 hours

Demand for five days exceeds an average of 10.75 million gallons per day

“Currently, water tower levels are back to normal,” Corey Keller, director of public works, said. “Additionally, the five-day average use flows below 10.75 million gallons per day. These were the two criteria that triggered us to issue the watch.”

Residents are encouraged to continue water conservation efforts “to ensure water usage stays below the five-day average of 10.75 million gallons per day.”

Dodge City administration and staff would like to thank the community that helped conserve water during the water watch.