WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
It allegedly happened Saturday after Topeka High traveled to Valley Center High School for junior varsity and varsity basketball.
During at least one of the games, Topeka fans say that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs, waving around a black baby doll, and shouting other insults. At least one person posted videos of a couple of incidents on Facebook.
KSN News reached out to Valley Center USD 262 about the accusations. Amy Pavlacka, the director of communications, said officials will not be available for an interview. But she did send us an apology message that USD 262 sent to Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka’s school superintendent.
The message acknowledges that inappropriate behavior happened and says the district is embarrassed by it. USD 262 says it is addressing the situation.
KSN News spoke to Larry Burks, president of the Wichita Branch NAACP. He said he is aware of the incident and is working on notifying the Kansas NAACP.
We also reached out to the Topeka school district, Topeka High School, and Topeka coaches, but we have not heard back yet.
USD 262’s message to Topeka USD 501
Topeka High School community:
We are aware of the inappropriate language and behavior exhibited by some of our Valley Center High School students at the VCHS vs. Topeka High School basketball game this past Saturday.
First, we are sorry. We are better than the conduct we exhibited on Saturday. We would never want anyone in our schools, especially visitors, to feel insulted, upset, or disgusted by our behavior. The behavior exhibited was not in alignment with the values or teachings our district strives to uphold. We are embarrassed by this display and will work diligently to keep it from recurring.
Second, we wish to assure you the situation is being addressed by the administrative team at Valley Center High School. Additionally, the administration team and basketball coaching staff are meeting with students including the Student Council to learn from this situation. In addition, USD 262 Dr. Cory Gibson has talked with Topeka School District Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson offering his apology to her and your community personally.
Finally, we will do better. Thank you for sharing your feelings about your treatment at our high school. Please know we have heard you and we share in your concerns. We will use this experience to learn, grow, and improve.
Thank you.”Valley Center Public Schools, USD 262