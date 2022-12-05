WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.

It allegedly happened Saturday after Topeka High traveled to Valley Center High School for junior varsity and varsity basketball.

During at least one of the games, Topeka fans say that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs, waving around a black baby doll, and shouting other insults. At least one person posted videos of a couple of incidents on Facebook.

KSN News reached out to Valley Center USD 262 about the accusations. Amy Pavlacka, the director of communications, said officials will not be available for an interview. But she did send us an apology message that USD 262 sent to Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka’s school superintendent.

The message acknowledges that inappropriate behavior happened and says the district is embarrassed by it. USD 262 says it is addressing the situation.

KSN News spoke to Larry Burks, president of the Wichita Branch NAACP. He said he is aware of the incident and is working on notifying the Kansas NAACP.

We also reached out to the Topeka school district, Topeka High School, and Topeka coaches, but we have not heard back yet.

