DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department is continuing their search for 17-year-old Cody Dean Ceniceros, who was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 25.

“We have not given up on this, and we don’t intend to give up on this,” said DCPD Chief Drew Francis.

Ceniceros was last seen at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. His cell phone has been turned off ever since.

“He reportedly left alone in his vehicle, and as of now, Cody and his maroon 1999 Chevy tracker have still not been located,” said Francis.

Francis says this is a very active investigation with all hands on deck.

“We have been working around the clock on this. We got a lot of information that’s come in from the public that we have been chasing that down as well, along with some leads that we’ve developed,” said Francis. “We have searched a lot of ground, a lot of buildings and done a lot of interviews and some of them multiple times and more to come, rest assured.”

Any tips can be made by calling the DCPD at 620-225-8126, communications at 620-227-4646, 911 when appropriate or anonymously at 411. You can also message the Dodge City Police Department’s Facebook page if it is not urgent.