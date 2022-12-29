WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Boulder, Colorado, woman was seriously injured because of a crash on Interstate 70 in Sherman County on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the 29-year-old woman was driving a Ford Escape west on I-70 when due to weather conditions and visibility, she rear-ended a Freightliner Truck driven by a 26-year-old Ohio man.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner and his 51-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.