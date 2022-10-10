THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without stopping, hitting a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am in the back passenger side.

The 30-year-old driver of the Grand Am was taken to Colby Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. A 32-year-old passenger was also taken to Colby Medical Center with suspected minor injuries, according to the KHP.

The 8-year-old in the Grand Am, improperly restrained, according to the KHP, was transported with suspected serious injuries. A 5-year-old, wearing a seatbelt but not properly “restrained,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, also had a serious injury.

A 9-month-old properly restrained in a child seat suffered only minor injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Honda had only minor injuries.