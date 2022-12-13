GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted that closures will possibly back up into Kansas on Tuesday. KDOT advises people to avoid westbound travel.

Also, in northwest Kansas, school districts in Goodland, St. Francis and Cheylin have called off classes for the winter weather. Weskan has delayed classes for two hours. For the latest school closings and delays, click here.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team is continuing to track the storm. For the latest forecasts and radar, click here.