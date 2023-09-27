WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash on Interstate 70 in Gove County temporarily closed the westbound lanes. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on I-70 east of County Road 18.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram driven by a 63-year-old Colorado man failed to stop and collided with a Freightliner.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to Logan County Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Freightliner wasn’t injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The KHP said the westbound lanes were closed to remove the wrecked commercial vehicle.