WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ford County and Clark County Sheriff’s Offices have released the names of the three deputies who were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City earlier this week.

A news release says the two injured deputies are Ford County Deputies Gary Salmans and Brandon Hornback.

The sheriff says Salmans was hit by shrapnel. He received treatment at a local hospital and was released Monday afternoon. Hornback was shot and taken to a hospital in Wichita, where he underwent surgery.

The third deputy was identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as Undersheriff Wallace Long. He was also shot and taken to Wichita, where he received treatment.

“All three men are reported to be doing well and are currently recovering from their injuries at home, surrounded by family and friends,” the news release reads.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says that on Monday, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed a blue Toyota Tundra driving through Minneola. The Tundra matched the description of a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona.

Deputies chased the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Once the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged. The shooting occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road, also known as Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

The KBI says the suspect Leroy D. Malone, 39, was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where she is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting are all on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. The investigation is ongoing.