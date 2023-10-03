TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas has its fair share of millionaires and multi-millionaires who’ve struck gold with lucky lottery wins over the years.

The Kansas Lottery keeps records of people who won potentially life-changing amounts of money in the Sunflower State. Among the long list of Kansas millionaires are a few winners who hit it big, walking away with several million dollars in cash. The majority claimed their prizes through the Powerball drawing with the top winner pulling in several million through the Mega Millions drawing.

Franklin County resident – Mega Millions 2012 – $218.6M Donald Damon, Great Bend – Powerball 2009 – $96.6M Johnson County resident – Powerball 2022 – $92.9M Johnson County resident – Powerball 2012 – $50M 26 American Airlines workers – Powerball 2000 – $50M Dave Wagner, Dodge City – Lotto America 1990 – $35M Pat Dreiling, Manhattan – Powerball 1995 – $31.2M Mary Bowles, Wichita – Powerball 1996 – $26.5M Felix Kane, Gardner – Powerball 1994 – $22.5M Lois Hampton, Olathe – Powerball 1994 – $20.9M

The current Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.2 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Earlier this year, several Kansans won big prizes through the lottery. A Kansan from Johnson County who drew a winning $92 million jackpot ticket in 2022 claimed the winnings in January, 2023 while another person purchased a ticket worth $1 million in south central Kansas during a recent Powerball drawing.

Think you have a winning lottery ticket? You can submit winning, and non-winning, tickets online by clicking here which allows you to earn points for drawing entries along with chances to win cash and other prizes with the Kansas Lottery. To learn more about which states are the best to win the lottery in, click here.

To see a list of the top 10 largest U.S. jackpots, click here.