KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas has a rich history stretching back more than a hundred years, with more than a thousand historic sites standing in testament to those that came before.

The Sunflower State is home to numerous historic sites recognized by the Kansas Historical Society (KSHS) and the National Register of Historic Places. These are scattered among Kansas’ 105 counties, but they are concentrated in some areas more than in others.

Our list below gives the breakdown of the top ten counties in Kansas that contain the most historic sites. These historic sites are recorded by the KSHS, the National Register of Historic Places or are considered to be National Historic Landmarks:

Sedgwick – 151

Douglas – 120

Shawnee – 109

Wyandotte – 51

Leavenworth – 50

Riley, Dickinson, Atchison – 47

Johnson – 43

Doniphan – 38

The map below shows the full number for historic sites in Kansas. Altogether, there are 1774 historic sites throughout the Sunflower State.

(Photo Courtesy/KSHS)

More information on each individual historic site can be found on the KSHS website.