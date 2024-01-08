TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas health and wildlife officials are weighing in on which fish are safe to consume this year.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have released a joint statement on active fish consumption advisories for 2024. These advisories identify fish and other aquatic species that should be eaten only in limited amounts or avoided completely.

Recommended serving sizes for fish fillets before cooking include:

Adults and children 13 and older – eight ounces

Children ages six to 12 – four ounces

Children younger than six – two ounces

The KDHE and KDWP especially want to highlight a statewide mercury advisory for fish as every fish in Kansas contains a small amount of mercury. Eating mercury-rich fish can lead to harmful conditions such as damage to developing fetuses, nursing babies and small children. Those who regularly eat fish, including those bought from stores, should carefully consider how much is consumed.

Mercury-sensitive individuals include women who are pregnant, nursing or may become pregnant along with those who are 17 or younger. The following guidelines apply to these individuals:

Eat smaller portions – a fillet about the size of your palm

Eat fish species with less mercury

If you don’t know what type or size of fish you’ve eaten, wait at least seven days before eating fish again

When fishing, keep fish shorter than your forearm or less than 20 inches. Learn more about fishing regulations by clicking here.

Preferred and second choice fish and serving sizes can be found below:

One to two servings per week (Preferred) Blue and channel catfish Common carp Crappies White bass White perch Wiper Striped bass Walleye Sauger Saugeye Bullhead catfish Drum Sunfish

One to two servings per month (Second) Buffalo Flathead catfish Largemouth bass Smallmouth bass Spotted bass



You are advised to reduce to the above recommendations if you intend to keep fish larger than 20 inches to not more than one serving per week for preferred choice fish and not more than one serving per month for second choice fish. If you have more specific questions or concerns about mercury content in Kansas fish, reach out to the KDHE. More information can also be found on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website.

Other advisories for specific bodies of water across Kansas include:

Little Arkansas River from Main Street Bridge immediately west of Valley Center to the confluence with the Arkansas River in Wichita (Sedgwick County). Only two servings per month for bottom-feeding fish due to polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs.

Cow Creek in Hutchinson and downstream to the confluence with the Arkansas River (Reno County). K-96 Lake in Wichita (Sedgwick County). Only one serving per month for bottom-feeding fish due to PCBs.

Mill Creek from Madison Road east of Morrowville to the confluence with Little Blue River (Washington County). Only one serving of bottom-feeding fish per month due to arsenic.

The KDHE and KDWP recommend you do not eat specified fish or other aquatic wildlife from the following places:

Antioch Park Lake South in Antioch Park, Overland Park as all fish contain pesticides like dieldrin, heptachlor epoxide, chlordane and dichlorophenyltrichloroethanes or DDTs.

Arkalon Park Lakes in Liberal due to municipal wastewater.

Arkansas River from the Lincoln Street dam in Wichita downstream to the confluence with Cowskin Creek near Belle Plaine as bottom-feeding fish contain PCBs.

Kansas River from Lawrence, below Bowersock Dam, downstream to Eudora at the confluence of the Wakarusa River as bottom-feeding fish contain PCBs.

Mill Creek from Washington, below 18th Road downstream to the confluence of Little Blue River as shellfish contain arsenic.

Shoal Creek from the Missouri/Kansas border to Empire Lake as shellfish due to lead and cadmium.

Spring River from the confluence of Center Creek to the Kansas/Oklahoma border as shellfish contain lead and cadmium.

