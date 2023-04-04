WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has parts of Kansas in a Red Flag Warning Tuesday, but what exactly is a Red Flag Warning?
Accoring to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
During a Red Flag Warning, the NWS advises:
- If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch
- Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire
- Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it
- Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread
The NWS also advises avoiding outdoor burning altogether Tuesday.
“Repeating, outdoor burning is NOT advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control,” the NWS says.
As of 3:45 p.m., National Weather Services across Kansas have these counties under a Red Flag Warning:
- Kiowa
- Pratt
- Morton
- Stevens
- Seward
- Meade
- Clark
- Comanche
- Barber
- Republic
- Washington
- Marshall
- Nemaha
- Brown
- Cloud
- Clay
- Riley
- Pottawatomie
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Ottawa
- Dickinson
- Geary
- Morris
- Wabaunsee
- Shawnee
- Douglas
- Lyon
- Osage
- Coffey
- Russell
- Lincoln
- Barton
- Ellsworth
- Saline
- Rice
- McPherson
- Marion
- Chase
- Reno
- Harvey
- Butler
- Greenwood
- Kingman
- Sedgwick
- Harper
- Sumner
- Cowley
- Elk
- Chautauqua
These Red Flag Warnings will be in effect until 11 p.m., according to the NWS.
For a current report of Red Flag Warnings, click here.