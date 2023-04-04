WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has parts of Kansas in a Red Flag Warning Tuesday, but what exactly is a Red Flag Warning?

Accoring to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

During a Red Flag Warning, the NWS advises:

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread

The NWS also advises avoiding outdoor burning altogether Tuesday.

“Repeating, outdoor burning is NOT advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control,” the NWS says.

As of 3:45 p.m., National Weather Services across Kansas have these counties under a Red Flag Warning:

Kiowa

Pratt

Morton

Stevens

Seward

Meade

Clark

Comanche

Barber

Republic

Washington

Marshall

Nemaha

Brown

Cloud

Clay

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Jefferson

Ottawa

Dickinson

Geary

Morris

Wabaunsee Shawnee

Douglas

Lyon

Osage

Coffey

Russell

Lincoln

Barton

Ellsworth

Saline

Rice

McPherson

Marion

Chase

Reno

Harvey

Butler

Greenwood

Kingman

Sedgwick

Harper

Sumner

Cowley

Elk

Chautauqua

These Red Flag Warnings will be in effect until 11 p.m., according to the NWS.

For a current report of Red Flag Warnings, click here.