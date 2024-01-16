WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has shared steps to take to protect you and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car idling in your garage, even if a door is kept open to increase ventilation.

If you have an elderly or disabled friend or family member, offer to check their carbon monoxide detector.

Do not use a gas-powered stove to heat your home. Never run a grill, kerosene, or propane heater inside your home.

Test your carbon monoxide detector to be sure it is functioning properly.

Have your furnace and gas fireplaces inspected annually.

If your vehicle gets stuck in snow, make sure the tailpipe is clear of snow.

According to the KDHE, “Carbon monoxide, or CO, is a colorless and odorless gas. CO is found in combustion fumes, such as those made by cars and trucks, portable generators, stoves, gas ranges, and heating systems. CO from these fumes can build up in places that do not have enough ventilation of fresh air. Breathing high levels of CO can cause severe illness or death in a matter of minutes.”

Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness and nausea. If CO levels are high enough, a person may become unconscious and die.

The KDHE says carbon monoxide poisoning is 100% preventable.

For more information about carbon monoxide poisoning from the KDHE, click here.