WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans will be the first to weigh in on abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. All voters will have the “Value Them Both” question on their ballot.
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution secured women’s right to an abortion. The “Value Them Both” amendment, if passed, would change that.
Political analyst Jeff Jarman says some of the confusion surrounding the ballot comes from the rarity of voting to change the constitution. “This is a process we’ve not seen before. It’s unusual. We don’t normally go to the polls to pass amendments to take away rights that were given by the Kansas Supreme Court in the constitution,” Jarman said.
Advance voting can begin Wednesday, July 13, but some have raised questions about what their yes or no vote means.
Voting ‘yes’
“A ‘yes’ vote really means that the constitution of the State of Kansas no longer provides protection for the right to abortion,” he explained.
A “yes” vote would also give state lawmakers the power to pass laws regarding abortion.
“The amendment itself doesn’t create a restriction one way or the other. It really facilitates and enables the legislature to create any regulation they want, not just those that people think might be reasonable or common sense, but including bans in every instance,” Jarman explained.
Voting ‘no’
A vote “no” would leave the constitution as is.
“A ‘no’ vote really leaves the status quo in place, and it would allow some regulations because we have some in the state,” he said.
There are a number of laws already on the books in Kansas regulating abortion.
Our laws don’t allow state general funds to be used on abortions. They prohibit the procedure after 22 weeks gestation, except in the case of a medical emergency. As well as requires written consent for minors and documentation provided to the woman 24 hours before the procedure.
Current Kansas laws regarding abortion
KSN News contacted the Kansas Legislative Hotline at 800-432-3924. A representative told us there are a number of laws currently in force in Kansas related to abortion. They directed us to the Kansas Office of Revisor of Statutes, in particular, Article 67 on KSRevisor.org:
