Sunflowers at Grinter Farms are in full bloom, decorating the fields with a golden hue. (Photo: Judy Le/WDAF-TV 4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Whether you like them raw, roasted, salted, or flavored, it’s considered to be the best snack in the state of Kansas, according to Food and Wine.

Their answer: sunflower seeds.

“Disappear down a country road in August or September, and you’ll see why they call Kansas the Sunflower State. The official flower of the long goodbye to summer is also the founder of one of the state’s favorite between-meals feasts — a handful of sunflower seeds. Raw, roasted, salted, however you like, they’re everywhere,” reads the article.

Sunflower seeds are also considered to be a favorite summer snack for outside athletes or someone sitting on the porch.

The publication also highlighted Sunflower Food Company in Lenexa, Kansas, which sells sunflower seeds dipped in chocolate with a candy coating. The Sunflower Food Company near Kansas City sells theirs nationwide via Amazon.

• Alabama: Cheese Straws

• Alaska: Kelp Pickles

• Arizona: White Sonora Wheat Crackers

• Arkansas: Cured Venison

• California: Chocolate

• Colorado: Edibles

• Connecticut: White Birch Soda

• Delaware: Salt Water Raffy

• Florida: Orange Juice

• Georgia: Pecans

• Hawaii: Macadamia Nuts

• Idaho: Spud Bars

• Illinois: Frango Mints

• Indiana: Popcorn

• Iowa: Scotcheroo

• Kansas: Sunflower Seeds

• Kentucky: Bourbon Balls

• Louisiana: Pralines

• Maine: Whoopie Pies

• Maryland: Old Bay Anything

• Massachusetts: Marshmallow Fluff

• Michigan: Better Made Potato Chips

• Minnesota: Pearson’s Nut Goodie

• Mississippi: Kool-Aid Pickles

• Missouri: Red Hot Riplets

• Montana: Toasted Kamut • Nebraska: Chocolate Meltaways

• Nevada: Chips and Salsa

• New Hampshire: Maple Candy

• New Jersey: Crumb Cake

• New Mexico: Biscochito

• New York: Rainbow Cookies

• North Carolina: Muscadine Grapes

• North Dakota: Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

• Ohio: Buckeyes

• Oklahoma: Fried Pies

• Oregon: Hazelnuts

• Pennsylvania: Pretzels

• Rhode Island: Del’s Frozen Lemonade

• South Carolina: Boiled Peanuts

• South Dakota: Wasna

• Tennessee: Moon Pies

• Texas: Beaver Nuggets

• Utah: Dirty Sodas

• Vermont: Sugar on Snow

• Virginia: Peanuts

• Washington: Smoked Oysters

• West Virginia: Pepperoni Roll

• Wisconsin: Summer Sausage

• Wyoming: Buffalo and Elk Jerky

You can also check the full list of every state’s best snacks, what they are, and why on the Food and Wine website.