WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?

Ashland

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the average first snowfall in Ashland lands on Dec. 11. This year, Dec. 11 lands on the first Sunday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Ashland was on Friday, Oct. 9, 1970, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Ashland currently ranges from 1900-2017.

Dodge City

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Dodge City lands on Nov. 20. This year, Nov. 20 lands on the third Sunday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Dodge City was on Thursday, Sept. 21, 1995, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Dodge City currently ranges from 1893-2017.

Elkhart

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Elkhart lands on Nov. 28. This year, Nov. 28 lands on the last Monday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Elkhart was on Thursday, Oct. 19, 1916, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Elkhart currently ranges from 1900-2017.

Garden City

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Garden City lands on Nov. 29. This year, Nov. 29 lands on the last Tuesday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Garden City was on Sunday, Sept. 29, 1985, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Garden City currently ranges from 1956-2017.

Hays

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Hays lands on Nov. 25. This year, Nov. 25 lands on the fourth Friday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Hays was on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Hays currently ranges from 1900-2017.

Healy

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Healy lands on Nov. 23. This year, Nov. 23 lands on the second to last Wednesday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Healy was on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1985, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Healy currently ranges from 1901-2017.

Larned

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Larned lands on Dec. 20. This year, Dec. 20 lands on the third Tuesday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Larned was on Friday, Oct. 9, 1970, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Larned currently ranges from 1904-2008.

Liberal

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Liberal lands on Dec. 1. This year, Dec. 1 lands on the first Thursday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Liberal was on Saturday, Sept. 29, 1984, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Liberal currently ranges from 1922-2017.

Medicine Lodge

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Medicine Lodge lands on Dec. 17. This year, Dec. 17 lands on the third Saturday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Medicine Lodge was on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Medicine Lodge currently ranges from 1999-2016.

Scott City

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Scott City lands on Nov. 24. This year, Nov. 24 lands on the last Thursday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Scott City was on Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Scott City currently ranges from 1921-2017.

Wakeeney

The NWS says the average first snowfall in Wakeeney lands on Dec. 2. This year, Dec. 2 lands on the first Friday of the month.

The earliest snowfall to date in Wakeeney was on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 1945, according to the NWS.

The NWS’s data for Wakeeney currently ranges from 1921-2017.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

