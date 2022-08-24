The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.
The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.
The Refugee Processing Center data on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Kansas in July 2022.
July refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in July
Kansas
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 20
#2. Burma: 4
#3. Afghanistan: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182
#2. Syria: 270
#3. Burma: 218
#4. Afghanistan: 127
#5. Sudan: 103
States that accepted the most refugees in July
#1. California: 202
#2. Ohio: 166
#3. New York: 152
#4. North Carolina: 150
#5. Texas: 150
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Kansas: 115
National: 4,917
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 569
#2. Texas: 454
#3. Ohio: 277
#4. Arizona: 269
#5. North Carolina: 256
#2. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Kansas: 48
National: 1,413
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 111
#2. Texas: 103
#3. New York: 72
#4. Idaho: 70
#5. Arizona: 68
#3. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Kansas: 47
National: 3,795
Top states
#1. California: 415
#2. Michigan: 369
#3. Pennsylvania: 300
#4. New York: 289
#5. Texas: 249
#4. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Kansas: 15
National: 1,347
Top states
#1. New York: 179
#2. Wisconsin: 176
#3. Texas: 124
#4. Georgia: 94
#5. North Carolina: 91
#5. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Kansas: 6
National: 252
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 25
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Missouri: 19
#4. Texas: 19
#6. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
Kansas: 5
National: 399
Top states
#1. California: 101
#2. Maryland: 59
#3. New York: 32
#4. Virginia: 26
#5. Texas: 25
#7. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Kansas: 3
National: 333
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 95
#2. Ohio: 31
#3. New York: 25
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Texas: 20
#8. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Kansas: 1
National: 971
Top states
#1. California: 184
#2. Virginia: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Colorado: 78
#5. Washington: 61
#8. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Kansas: 1
National: 196
Top states
#1. Iowa: 18
#2. Washington: 16
#3. Georgia: 15
#4. Arizona: 14
#5. Texas: 13