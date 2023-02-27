WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are set to go on sale soon for 2023’s Symphony in the Flint Hills.

The Symphony in the Flint Hills reports via social media that tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $95 with taxes and fees for adults and cost $50 for children under the age of 12.

Patrons of the event receive two VIP tickets with reserved concert seating, a parking pass, access to the on-site hospitality tent, admission to the patron reception, plus dinner and other amenities.

This year’s concert will take place at Wade Pasture near Eskridge in Wabaunsee County on June 10, according to the Symphony in the Flint Hills’ website. The theme for 2023 is transportation. Activities advertised with this year’s event include inspirational talks and presentations, guided prairie walks, covered wagon rides, stories by local musicians and poets, stargazing and dancing.

Feb. 27 is also the final day to submit art for the Prairie Art Exhibit and Auction. To learn more about this opportunity, click here.

The Symphony in the Flint Hills was cut short last year due to a storm. In years past, it has also been canceled due to adverse weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.