(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
A new study just might have the answer.
CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.
“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”
The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S. overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.
But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform.
In Kansas, the first place goes to M&M’s with 211,098 pounds worth of sales, second place goes to Reese’s cups with 205,637 pounds worth of sales, and third place goes to Sour Patch Kids with 197,882 pounds worth of sales.
Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections other states can plan to pilfer from their little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:
|State
|1st Place
|Pounds
|2nd Place
|Pounds
|3rd Place
|Pounds
|AL
|Skittles
|105,263
|Starburst
|101,928
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|93,728
|AK
|Sour Patch Kids
|4,873
|Twix
|4,673
|Milky Way
|3,982
|AZ
|Hershey Kisses
|779,828
|Hot Tamales
|775,022
|Snickers
|712,387
|AR
|Butterfinger
|201,837
|Jolly Ranchers
|198,276
|M&M’s
|102,837
|CA
|Reese’s Cups
|1,231,675
|M&M’s
|1,219,928
|Skittles
|1,157,821
|CO
|Hershey Kisses
|120,982
|Twix
|118,372
|Milky Way
|102,843
|CT
|Almond Joy
|2,981
|Milky Way
|2,371
|M&M’s
|2,003
|DE
|Sour Patch Kids
|20,083
|Skittles
|16,728
|Life Savers
|11,292
|FL
|Reese’s Cups
|687,288
|Skittles
|580,002
|Hot Tamales
|401,928
|GA
|Swedish Fish
|138,928
|Jolly Ranchers
|113,281
|Reese’s Cups
|92,837
|HI
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|26,771
|Skittles
|25,611
|Butterfinger
|21,897
|ID
|Snickers
|83,648
|Starburst
|65,728
|Candy Corn
|42,998
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|152,928
|Kit Kat
|135,672
|Starburst
|120,928
|IN
|Starburst
|92,811
|Hot Tamales
|91,928
|Jolly Ranchers
|72,901
|IA
|M&M’s
|65,779
|Reese’s Cups
|57,821
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|51,729
|KS
|M&M’s
|211,098
|Reese’s Cups
|205,637
|Sour Patch Kids
|197,882
|KY
|Reese’s Cups
|67,901
|Hot Tamales
|55,219
|Swedish Fish
|38,726
|LA
|Lemonheads
|109,826
|Reese’s Cups
|102,827
|Blow Pops
|90,827
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|57,829
|Starburst
|48,982
|Candy Corn
|13,927
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|36,718
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|35,928
|Reese’s Cups
|29,837
|MA
|Sour Patch Kids
|69,697
|Butterfinger
|67,827
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|48,921
|MI
|Starburst
|108,928
|Candy Corn
|106,527
|Butterfinger
|98,726
|MN
|Hot Tamales
|175,726
|Tootsie Pops
|167,844
|Skittles
|144,672
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|91,820
|Snickers
|88,926
|Butterfinger
|81,762
|MO
|Milky Way
|45,281
|Almond Joy
|41,902
|Hot Tamales
|39,092
|MT
|Twix
|29,833
|M&M’s
|28,981
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|23,842
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|89,281
|Salt Water Taffy
|83,128
|Twix
|41,828
|NV
|Hot Tamales
|287,363
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|267,819
|Hershey Kisses
|219,891
|NH
|M&M’s
|68,993
|Starburst
|61,992
|Jolly Ranchers
|40,822
|NJ
|Tootsie Pops
|145,726
|M&M’s
|142,872
|Skittles
|139,821
|NM
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|80,726
|Jolly Ranchers
|70,927
|Candy Corn
|52,729
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|136,729
|Hot Tamales
|132,891
|Candy Corn
|80,928
|NC
|Reese’s Cups
|82,019
|Snickers
|79,281
|M&M’s
|78,291
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|59,872
|Jolly Ranchers
|57,281
|Candy Corn
|42,871
|OH
|M&M’s
|154,231
|Blow Pops
|153,788
|Starburst
|141,756
|OK
|Skittles
|20,091
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18,726
|Snickers
|13,827
|OR
|M&M’s
|81,982
|Reese’s Cups
|76,829
|Candy Corn
|62,803
|PA
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|239,081
|M&M’s
|225,783
|Skittles
|201,736
|RI
|Twix
|14,987
|M&M’s
|14,092
|Candy Corn
|11,928
|SC
|Butterfinger
|111,984
|Skittles
|104,827
|Candy Corn
|86,782
|SD
|Jolly Ranchers
|24,128
|Starburst
|21,827
|Candy Corn
|15,827
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|56,123
|Salt Water Taffy
|50,983
|Skittles
|42,827
|TX
|Starburst
|902,918
|Reese’s Cups
|889,827
|Sour Patch Kids
|690,987
|UT
|Tootsie Pops
|403,727
|Candy Corn
|318,772
|M&M’s
|241,726
|VT
|M&M’s
|36,543
|Skittles
|28,938
|Milky Way
|19,928
|VA
|Hot Tamales
|153,729
|Snickers
|151,728
|Tootsie Pops
|123,674
|DC
|M&M’s
|24,770
|Tootsie Pops
|21,673
|Blow Pops
|19,827
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|167,289
|Salt Water Taffy
|120,982
|M&M’s
|113,728
|WV
|Blow Pops
|38,772
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|36,279
|Hot Tamales
|30,988
|WI
|Butterfinger
|104,829
|Starburst
|102,981
|Hot Tamales
|89,635
|WY
|Reese’s Cups
|23,978
|Salt Water Taffy
|22,503
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18,782
No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.
To see what America has to say about the worst Halloween candy according to CandyStore.com data, click here.