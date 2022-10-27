(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?

A new study just might have the answer.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.

“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”

The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S. overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.

America’s top 10 favorite Halloween candies (Courtesy: CandyStore.com)

But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform.

In Kansas, the first place goes to M&M’s with 211,098 pounds worth of sales, second place goes to Reese’s cups with 205,637 pounds worth of sales, and third place goes to Sour Patch Kids with 197,882 pounds worth of sales.

Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections other states can plan to pilfer from their little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:

State 1st Place Pounds 2nd Place Pounds 3rd Place Pounds AL Skittles 105,263 Starburst 101,928 Hershey’s Mini Bars 93,728 AK Sour Patch Kids 4,873 Twix 4,673 Milky Way 3,982 AZ Hershey Kisses 779,828 Hot Tamales 775,022 Snickers 712,387 AR Butterfinger 201,837 Jolly Ranchers 198,276 M&M’s 102,837 CA Reese’s Cups 1,231,675 M&M’s 1,219,928 Skittles 1,157,821 CO Hershey Kisses 120,982 Twix 118,372 Milky Way 102,843 CT Almond Joy 2,981 Milky Way 2,371 M&M’s 2,003 DE Sour Patch Kids 20,083 Skittles 16,728 Life Savers 11,292 FL Reese’s Cups 687,288 Skittles 580,002 Hot Tamales 401,928 GA Swedish Fish 138,928 Jolly Ranchers 113,281 Reese’s Cups 92,837 HI Hershey’s Mini Bars 26,771 Skittles 25,611 Butterfinger 21,897 ID Snickers 83,648 Starburst 65,728 Candy Corn 42,998 IL Sour Patch Kids 152,928 Kit Kat 135,672 Starburst 120,928 IN Starburst 92,811 Hot Tamales 91,928 Jolly Ranchers 72,901 IA M&M’s 65,779 Reese’s Cups 57,821 Hershey’s Mini Bars 51,729 KS M&M’s 211,098 Reese’s Cups 205,637 Sour Patch Kids 197,882 KY Reese’s Cups 67,901 Hot Tamales 55,219 Swedish Fish 38,726 LA Lemonheads 109,826 Reese’s Cups 102,827 Blow Pops 90,827 ME Sour Patch Kids 57,829 Starburst 48,982 Candy Corn 13,927 MD Hershey Kisses 36,718 Hershey’s Mini Bars 35,928 Reese’s Cups 29,837 MA Sour Patch Kids 69,697 Butterfinger 67,827 Dubble Bubble Gum 48,921 MI Starburst 108,928 Candy Corn 106,527 Butterfinger 98,726 MN Hot Tamales 175,726 Tootsie Pops 167,844 Skittles 144,672 MS 3 Musketeers 91,820 Snickers 88,926 Butterfinger 81,762 MO Milky Way 45,281 Almond Joy 41,902 Hot Tamales 39,092 MT Twix 29,833 M&M’s 28,981 Dubble Bubble Gum 23,842 NE Sour Patch Kids 89,281 Salt Water Taffy 83,128 Twix 41,828 NV Hot Tamales 287,363 Hershey’s Mini Bars 267,819 Hershey Kisses 219,891 NH M&M’s 68,993 Starburst 61,992 Jolly Ranchers 40,822 NJ Tootsie Pops 145,726 M&M’s 142,872 Skittles 139,821 NM Hershey’s Mini Bars 80,726 Jolly Ranchers 70,927 Candy Corn 52,729 NY Sour Patch Kids 136,729 Hot Tamales 132,891 Candy Corn 80,928 NC Reese’s Cups 82,019 Snickers 79,281 M&M’s 78,291 ND Hot Tamales 59,872 Jolly Ranchers 57,281 Candy Corn 42,871 OH M&M’s 154,231 Blow Pops 153,788 Starburst 141,756 OK Skittles 20,091 Dubble Bubble Gum 18,726 Snickers 13,827 OR M&M’s 81,982 Reese’s Cups 76,829 Candy Corn 62,803 PA Hershey’s Mini Bars 239,081 M&M’s 225,783 Skittles 201,736 RI Twix 14,987 M&M’s 14,092 Candy Corn 11,928 SC Butterfinger 111,984 Skittles 104,827 Candy Corn 86,782 SD Jolly Ranchers 24,128 Starburst 21,827 Candy Corn 15,827 TN Tootsie Pops 56,123 Salt Water Taffy 50,983 Skittles 42,827 TX Starburst 902,918 Reese’s Cups 889,827 Sour Patch Kids 690,987 UT Tootsie Pops 403,727 Candy Corn 318,772 M&M’s 241,726 VT M&M’s 36,543 Skittles 28,938 Milky Way 19,928 VA Hot Tamales 153,729 Snickers 151,728 Tootsie Pops 123,674 DC M&M’s 24,770 Tootsie Pops 21,673 Blow Pops 19,827 WA Tootsie Pops 167,289 Salt Water Taffy 120,982 M&M’s 113,728 WV Blow Pops 38,772 Hershey’s Mini Bars 36,279 Hot Tamales 30,988 WI Butterfinger 104,829 Starburst 102,981 Hot Tamales 89,635 WY Reese’s Cups 23,978 Salt Water Taffy 22,503 Dubble Bubble Gum 18,782 Source: CandyStore.com

No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.

