TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 12, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Mark Lamberson, a valued member of the Saint Marys Police Department,” Kelly said. “My thoughts are with Officer Lamberson’s family and the entire Saint Marys community as they mourn his loss.”

Officer Lamberson began his service with the Saint Marys Police Department in 2013. He will be interred during services held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.