WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Oct. 3, across the state in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“In the past year, we have seen devastating wildfires sweep across Kansas. It is our responsibility to honor all the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our communities every single day,” said Kelly. “Today, we remember those we’ve lost, and we pay respects to their families and loved ones.”

This honor is extended to all fallen fighters, including two Kansans:

Lieutenant Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs, who died in November 2021 from injuries received while battling a structure fire on Oct. 15, 2021

Volunteer firefighter Joshua Hays of Linn County suffered fatal injuries while battling a fire in Pleasanton in June 2022

“Lt. Malachi Brown and Joshua Hays paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. They will not be forgotten,” said Kelly.

