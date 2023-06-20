HAYS/RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The cities of Hays and Russell are in the process of tapping into a new water resource 75 miles away in Edwards County.

R9 Ranch in Edwards County (KSN Graphic)

Nearly 20 years ago, the cities bought R9 Ranch in Edwards County. Russell City Manager Jon Quinday says that the main purpose for pursuing the ranch is because Hays and Russell don’t have sustainable water sources.

Currently, in Russell, there are two water sources, a well field near Pfiefer, which gives 881-acre feet of water a year, and surface water from Big Creek, which is unreliable during drought and has water quality problems.

Quinday says when those problems arise, there are mandatory restrictions.

“Our customers are so used to conservation that this additional water won’t change that frame of mine or conservation. Russell will continue to be a good steward of its water sources,” said Quinday.

“Russell and Hays are one of the few committed communities that don’t sit over an aquifer like the Ogallala Aquifer or next to a reservoir or a river like in eastern Kansas. So we’ve taken every opportunity to look for water sources. We think this is the best option for our customers,” said Quinday.

“Our water supplies are inadequate during times of drought, and during significant droughts, they’re fully inadequate. So, the property we own presents a long-term, I’m talking 50-75 year plus, sustainable, renewable source of water,” said Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty.

An attorney for Edwards County and the Water Protection Association of Central Kansas (PACK) are worried about the amount of water they want and how it could dry up the local economy.

“You’re going to have to reduce the amount of water that can be transferred in order to ensure that you’re not affecting the private property rights. of the folks that are surrounding the ranch and also to ensure that the ranch itself is sustainable for the long term,” said Micah Schwalb with the Council to Edwards County and Water PACK.

To make sure the water source is sustainable for over 50 years, Quinday says the City agreed to more conservation than the statute requires.

“The City’s agreed to an even further reduction of 4,800-acre feet on a rolling average during a 10-year period,” said Quinday.

A plan Scwalb says won’t conserve water.

“The current plan that is in front of the water transfer board will use more water than the current use of the ranch. The sustainable level of water use at the – our Nine (R9) Ranch is closer to 2,800-acre feet per year,” said Schwalb.

Russell, Hays and Edwards County are all in need of water resources and the economic stability they give.

A public hearing is happening Tuesday evening, and another hearing is set for July to determine how to move forward.