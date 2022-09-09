WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“Today we honor our fellow Americans who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago. They should be in all our hearts today,” Kelly said. “We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives — even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 21 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day.”

A lot of Kansas communities are holding 9/11 memorial ceremonies. To see the list, click here.

To receive future email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, click here.