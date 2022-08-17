TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer.

The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign from Aug. 20 to Sept. 7. KHP will have additional coverage during this period to ensure motorists reach their destinations safely.

“Alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination, which is a dangerous combination when you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle,” Col. Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said. “As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and have a sober driver or use a rideshare service if you will be drinking. If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”

The KHP gave the following tips if you are traveling for Labor Day:

Always wear your seatbelt every trip, every time. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.

Check road conditions at www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.

Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.

Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.

Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medication for driving warnings.

Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.

If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, you can call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike.