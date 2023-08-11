DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita company Icon Structures has been awarded a bid to improve the terminal at Dodge City Regional Airport.

In March of 2023, the airport was awarded $7.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration to go towards remodeling and expanding the existing terminal.

The project’s start date is expected to be announced soon.

Gallery: Dodge City Regional Airport remodel and expansion project photos

Dodge City Regional Airport project plans (Courtesy: City of Dodge City)

Dodge City Regional Airport project plans (Courtesy: City of Dodge City)

Dodge City Regional Airport project plans (Courtesy: City of Dodge City)

Dodge City Regional Airport project plans (Courtesy: City of Dodge City)

For more information about Dodge City Regional Airport, click here.