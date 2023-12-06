WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday implemented a 90-day burn ban.

The ban was signed on Dec. 4. It applies to all areas of Wichita County but “shall not interfere with the enforcement of nor supersede those ordinances” by cities within Wichita County.

The resolution says Wichita County has recently sustained periods of extremely dry weather conditions, which is “highly combustible,” and outdoor burning of any kind is hazardous.

Violation of the ban will result in a minimum fine of $1,000 and a maximum of $2,500, as well as expenses incurred by Wichita County for the response of safety equipment in the amount of $250 per hour per fire truck.