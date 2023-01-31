LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Liberal has hired a Wichita deputy chief of police to be their new police chief.

Chester Pinkston currently oversees the Field Services Division of the Wichita Police Department. Liberal officials say Pinkston was chosen during a national search involving 17 candidates.

Pinkston has spent the last 32 years with the Wichita Police Department, being named Deputy Chief in 2020. He is one of three current and former deputy chiefs who, along with former chief Gordon Ramsay say they are suing the City of Wichita.

Pinkston is expected to start his new position in 30 days. He replaces William Cutshall, who resigned in October after 5 years as chief of police in Liberal and over 30 years in law enforcement.