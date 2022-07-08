WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Bradley A. Pistotnik’s law license will be suspended for one year.

The court said the ruling was due to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct related to Pistotnik’s conviction for three federal class A misdemeanor violations that occurred in 2014 and 2015 cyberattack cases on Leagle.com, Ripoffreport.com and JaburgWilk.com.

In the opinion issued, the court said, “we cannot overlook the fact that respondent committed three federal Class A misdemeanor violations, and that those violations involved dishonest conduct. Nor can we overlook the fact that, although respondent did not injure any of his clients, his misconduct caused at least $55,200 in damages to ripoffreport.com.”

The court ordered that Pistotnik undergo a reinstatement hearing before any petition for reinstatement will be considered.

Pistotnik received his license to practice in Kansas in April 1982.