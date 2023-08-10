CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was hospitalized after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 4:20 p.m., a 67-year-old man was driving a 2007 Honda CR-V southbound on Interstate 35 in Chase County.

The KHP says due to the driver’s preexisting medical condition, he passed out, becoming incapacitated.

The car went into a ditch and came to a stop on large rocks, according to the KHP.

The man was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area medical center.

The driver had a 42-year-old woman passenger. She had no apparent injuries.