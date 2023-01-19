WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the 28-year-old man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 50 when he crossed the center line and left the roadway, entering the south ditch.

The car, a 2007 STL Straight truck, rotated counter-clockwise and rolled once before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The man was taken to a Garden City-area hospital with suspected serious injuries.