MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at noon, the 32-year-old man was driving a 2021 International semitrailer southbound on U77 at 140th.

The KHP says went off the road to the east and overturned.

He was taken with suspected serious injuries to a Wichita hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.