GARDNER, Kan. (WDAF) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a small plane crashed Tuesday night in Gardner.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near W. 171st Terrace and S. Osage Street, just west of Gardner-Edgerton High School.

The pilot was performing touch and go’s at the Gardner Municipal Airport and during that time the left engine stopped working, causing the vehicle to crash in the backyard of a house.

Johnson County MedAct says a 46-year-old male pilot from Wichita was the only occupant on the plane refused treatment on scene.

The Fixed-wing single-engine aircraft is reported to have minor damage.

KHP is continuing to investigate the crash.