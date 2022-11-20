WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.

Wichita police say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol located her before 8:30 p.m.

According to the WPD, she will be reunited with her family soon after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect is in custody and will be transported back to Wichita.

The WPD is conducting an ongoing investigation.

According to the WPD, she was in a gold/tan Lexus Rx330 when it was stolen from the 2300 block of N. Amidon. The driver then headed south into Oklahoma before they were apprehended.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.