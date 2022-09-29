WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Enrollment at Wichita State University for fall 2022 increased. The university says its enrollment stands at 21,942, according to the annual data released today by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR).

For the Wichita State main campus, the numbers represent an increase of 5.1% in fall student headcount from 16,097 in 2021 to 16,921 in 2022. The university says it is the largest number of students choosing to enroll since 1989.

At WSU Tech, the student headcount increased 3.9% from 4,834 last year to 5,021 this year. It is WSU Tech’s highest fall semester headcount ever.

“Since the affiliation in 2018, WSU and WSU Tech have worked as one to provide an affordable and accessible education and to create a growing talent pipeline for our community,” says WSU President Rick Muma. “Even with the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the economy, Wichita State University continues to make a difference in the lives of an increasing number of students and their families.”

Overall, there was a slight decrease in enrollment in the state’s public higher education.

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 1,333 students (-1.5%). Community colleges experienced a decrease of 630 students (-1.0%), while technical colleges saw an increase of 569 students (6%).

Kansas Board of Regents Fall Preliminary (20th Day) Enrollment for headcount

State Universities 2021 2022 1-year change Emporia State University 5,615 5,324 -5.2% Fort Hays State University 14,104 12,951 -8.2% Kansas State University 19,753 19,242 -2.6% Kansas State University-Veterinary Medicine 476 480 0.8% Pittsburg State University 6,017 5,858 -2.6% University of Kansas 23,958 23,872 -0.4% University of Kansas Medical Center 3,727 3,766 1.0% Wichita State University 16,097 16,921 5.1% State University Total 89,747 88,414 -1.5%

Click here for a spreadsheet that provides preliminary fall enrollment summaries in both headcount and full-time equivalent enrollment for each public higher education institution in Kansas.

K-State and KU both said they saw freshman increases. At K-State, freshman enrollment increased by 2.1% across all campuses. KU said it’s the largest class in 14 years, with 4,457 students.