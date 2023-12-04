CEDAR POINT, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Wichita teens were arrested on burglary charges Saturday afternoon in Chase County.

The sheriff’s department says deputies on routine patrol in the area, spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at the old School building at 1st Street and 130th Road. When they investigated, they discovered the teens had taken items from the school building and a nearby home.

Two of the teens were taken to the Juvenile Intake Center. The third, a 19-year-old man, was booked into the Chase County Detention Center.

All three are being held on charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and two counts of criminal trespass. Formal charges are pending.

It is KSN News policy not to identify a suspect until they are formally charged with a felony crime.