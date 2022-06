WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wichita woman received minor injuries following a collision with a deer on I-70. It happened on I-70 in Russell County early Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford Fusion, driven by 20-year-old Ashton C. Tabor of Wichita, was westbound on the highway when she hit the deer.

The patrol said Tabor was transported to Russell Regional Hospital.