WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 86-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Kansas Highway 156, about 5 miles west of Larned.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Chevy S-10 pickup was heading west on the highway. The KHP says the pickup lost control on the ice and snow and hit an eastbound Toyota Highlander head-on.

The driver of the pickup, a 27-year-old Larned man, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

A passenger inside the SUV, Evelyn D. Reece of Wichita, died at the scene. Two other passengers inside received minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.