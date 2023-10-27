WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichitans and a Great Bend woman were injured in a crash in Barton County on Thursday.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said it involved a Kia Sorento, Jeep Patriot and Ford F-550 truck on Kansas Highway 156 and Northeast 110 Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the Kia, driven by a 73-year-old Wichita man, was westbound on K-156 and had stopped to turn on Northeast 110 Avenue. A Jeep Patriot, driven by a 38-year-old Great Bend woman, did not see the Kia stopped and struck it. The crash forced the Kia into the other lane, where it hit an eastbound F-550 truck operated by a Missouri man. The truck overturned in the north ditch.

The Wichita driver and his 78-year-old passenger were taken to Clara Barton Medical Center in Hoisington with non-life-threatening injuries. The 38-year-old Great Bend woman was taken to KU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup’s driver and passenger were not injured.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.