GAZIANTEP, Turkey (KSNW) – Former Wichita State University basketball player Conner Frankamp tweeted Monday that he is safe after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,400 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Just wanted to give an update to everyone back home…My family and I are out of Gaziantep and safe. Thank you to everyone checking in on us and praying for us..

Please continue to pray for our safety and everyone who has been affected by this horrible disaster. ❤️ Conner Frankamp @CFrankamp_23

Frankamp is in Turkey playing for Gaziantep Basketbol as a point guard. The team is ranked 15 out of 16 teams and has a record of 6-12.