WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football teams bowling this year, fans are already getting a jump on booking travel.

“We will travel to Orlando. We actually kind of rolled the dice a little bit before they announced the bowl game and booked our airline to Orlando before they announced it,” said Kansas State football fan Rick Bloom of Wichita.

Both K-State and KU alumni associations are busy communicating with fans about the bowl games.

“There’s been many fans that have stuck by our school, our team,” said Danielle Hoover with the KU alumni association. “This is the second time in our program history that we have gone back-to-back bowl games with consecutive appearances.”

As senior director of donor relations with the KU Alumni Association, Hoover says it’s great for the University of Kansas and the fans to have the Jayhawks in another bowl game for the second year in a row.

“Being around people it’s kind of a Jayhawk reunion with your Jayhawk friends, with your family,” said Hoover about people making plans to travel.

The Kansas State Alumni Association is busy talking to alums about travel as well.

The Jayhawks go to Phoenix on Dec. 26 for the Guaranteed Rate game against UNLV. The Wildcats will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fame on Dec. 28.

“We’ve got travel packages, and we’re already seeing the fans in full force getting ready to head to the sunshine state,” said Adam Walker, President and CEO of the Kansas State Alumni Association. “We’ve got about 200 already booked packages.”